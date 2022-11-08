Delhi Metro Red Line to get 8-coach trains to ease passenger traffic from today

To help cater to an increase in passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to run its first set of two 8-coach trains on Tuesday. This will be introduced first on the Red Line (Line-1, i.e.. Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda) and be gradually rolled out on all routes, news agency ANI reported.

The conversion of 6-coach trains to 8-coach trains on the Red Line is being done in a graded manner to ensure that there is no impact on the regular passenger services. The same is expected to be completed by 2024, Livemint said in its report.

The Red Line is the oldest and one of the busiest routes of the Delhi metro network.

With 4 existing interchange stations - Welcome, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok and Netaji Subhash Place - the Red Line currently facilitates movement of approximately 4.7 lakh passengers per day. The first 6-coach train service on the Delhi Metro network was also introduced on the Red Line (Line-1), back in 2013.

Last year, the conversion of all 6-coach trains into 8-coach trains on the Yellow Line (Line-2 i.e., Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) and Blue Line (i.e., Line-3/4 Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) was completed successfully by adding additional coaches to their remaining fleet of 6-coach trains.

The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 train sets comprising 176 6-coach trains, 138 8-coach trains and 22 4-coach trains across all its corridors (excluding Rapid Metro, Gurugram and Noida Metro).

