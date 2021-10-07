Docs from RML unable to get DMC registration due to discrepancy in institute name

Doctors who have completed their post-graduation from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital college recently are being refused employmentas their registration with the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is pending due to the change in the name of their institute. No allopathic doctor can practice medicine in Delhi without getting registered with the DMC.

The institute was earlier called Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and RML hospital. Its name was changed to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences after it started under-graduate MBBS course in 2019.

“NMC (National Medical Commission) hasn’t recognised the new name yet. Newly passed resident doctors of ABVIMS haven’t received their DMC registration numbers even after two to three months. Without that, they are unable to join work and even the RML hospital is not letting them join,” said Dr Manish Jangra, member of the RML Resident Doctors’ Association and general secretary of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

The residents of the hospital have written to the medical superintendent urging that they be allowed to join work with an acknowledgement receipt from the DMC.

“Due to discrepancy in the name of the institute, Delhi Medical Council is unable to issue the registration certificate. We request you to allow us to join as ad-hoc SR (senior resident) based on the acknowledgement receipt of DMC. We assure that we will submit our DMC registration as soon as the issue is resolved,” said the letter by resident doctors from the hospital.