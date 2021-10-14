Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Doctors assaulted at Delhi hospital by family as newborn dies, case registered
delhi news

Doctors assaulted at Delhi hospital by family as newborn dies, case registered

The family members accused the doctors in a hospital in Delhi's Pitampura of "negligence" during the C-section procedure due to which they said that the baby died.
Image for representation(HT Archive)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 03:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Three doctors were allegedly assaulted by the family members of a woman after her baby died during a caesarean procedure at Kuber Hospital in northwest Delhi's Pitampura on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. The family claimed “negligence” on part of the doctors. They were later detained by the police for misbehaviour.

Sakshi Sharma, a 26-year-old resident of Rani Bagh, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. However, the doctors performed a caesarean or C-section on her to deliver the baby due to complications. The baby was stillborn, however, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, some of her family members had an argument with the doctors, hurled abuses and manhandled them, blaming them for the child’s death. One of the doctors lodged a police complaint against the patient's family members. “A written complaint was given by the Dr Kanti Shamsukha alleging that some persons belonging to the family and relation of the patient misbehaved, beat the doctors and also tried to cause damage to the hospital,” deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

RELATED STORIES

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the family members under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused were also booked under the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act, 2008. They have been detained and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

The body of the baby has been shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for a post-mortem examination, they added.

Topics
delhi hospital
