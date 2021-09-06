Documentation reduced for 478 public services in Delhi

In a bid to boost the ease-of-doing-business in the national capital, the Delhi government has reduced paperwork and documentation required in around 480 public-dealing services over the last several months, said senior state officials aware of the matter.

The services include applications for birth certificates, drivers’ licences, school registrations, resolving water supply-related complaints and trade licences. In some cases, the regulatory requirements have been reduced to a form and submission of a copy of the Aadhaar document, said a senior state government official.

“The Delhi government has streamlined 478 services since April and eased the process for obtaining documents as part of its policy aimed at ensuring hassle-free access to various government services,” said a senior government official.

The services streamlined so far involve 30 government departments (including revenue, education, food and civil supplies, transport and health), the three municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

“It has been possible because the compliances were handled by the city government irrespective of the department of agency handling the delivery of the service,” said the senior government official.

A second government official said, “The state identified 596 government-to-business and government-to-citizen services for simplification, rationalisation and digitisation — largely through doing away with compliances. The aim is to reduce the time and cost burden on individuals availing government services. Work on simplification of more service compliances is underway”

Residents welcomed the move and said the minimised paperwork had made application processes easier.

“I got my learners’ driving licence done last month by filling up just one online form and submitting a digital copy of my Aadhaar card. I didn’t need to submit any separate address proof, passport-size photo, etc. In 2019, I tried to apply for the learner’s licence but the process required around four to five documents and filling up a lengthier form...Thankfully, it is much easier now,” said Ishita Verma, a resident of Pashim Vihar.

Government records said of the 478 services, in which compliances have been reduced, 75 are connected to NDMC, 160 are related to the three municipal corporations, 30 to the transport department, 17 of the Delhi Jal Board, 10 of the revenue department and the rest spread among other departments.