Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Documentation reduced for 478 public services in Delhi
delhi news

Documentation reduced for 478 public services in Delhi

“The aim is to reduce the time and cost burden on individuals availing government services,” a senior Delhi government official said.
By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The services streamlined so far involve 30 government departments (including revenue, education, food and civil supplies, transport and health), the three municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).(Shutterstock | Representational image)

In a bid to boost the ease-of-doing-business in the national capital, the Delhi government has reduced paperwork and documentation required in around 480 public-dealing services over the last several months, said senior state officials aware of the matter.

The services include applications for birth certificates, drivers’ licences, school registrations, resolving water supply-related complaints and trade licences. In some cases, the regulatory requirements have been reduced to a form and submission of a copy of the Aadhaar document, said a senior state government official.

“The Delhi government has streamlined 478 services since April and eased the process for obtaining documents as part of its policy aimed at ensuring hassle-free access to various government services,” said a senior government official.

The services streamlined so far involve 30 government departments (including revenue, education, food and civil supplies, transport and health), the three municipal corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

“It has been possible because the compliances were handled by the city government irrespective of the department of agency handling the delivery of the service,” said the senior government official.

RELATED STORIES

A second government official said, “The state identified 596 government-to-business and government-to-citizen services for simplification, rationalisation and digitisation — largely through doing away with compliances. The aim is to reduce the time and cost burden on individuals availing government services. Work on simplification of more service compliances is underway”

Residents welcomed the move and said the minimised paperwork had made application processes easier.

“I got my learners’ driving licence done last month by filling up just one online form and submitting a digital copy of my Aadhaar card. I didn’t need to submit any separate address proof, passport-size photo, etc. In 2019, I tried to apply for the learner’s licence but the process required around four to five documents and filling up a lengthier form...Thankfully, it is much easier now,” said Ishita Verma, a resident of Pashim Vihar.

Government records said of the 478 services, in which compliances have been reduced, 75 are connected to NDMC, 160 are related to the three municipal corporations, 30 to the transport department, 17 of the Delhi Jal Board, 10 of the revenue department and the rest spread among other departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news ease of doing business
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arms smuggler held, 15 pistols seized, say Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrest mason for credit card fraud, seize his SUV

Delhi health dept orders appointment of anti-discrimination officers for HIV positive in all offices

90 prosecuted for drink driving as Delhi police resume breathalyser tests
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP