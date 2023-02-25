Dog, 2 bikes fall into pit as road caves in Delhi's RK Puram | Video

A road in South Delhi's RK Puram caved in on Saturday and one dog, and two parked motorcycles fell into the sinkhole that formed. The incident took place at around 12.45pm. A senior police officer said no injury was reported, and the road has been repaired.

Screengrab from the video.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a dog can be seen dozing off on the street next to two motorcycles that are parked. Shortly thereafter, a section of the road suddenly collapses, plunging the dog and one of the motorcycles into the pit. Another section of the road similarly caves in moments later and spectators rush for safety, sending the second motorcycle into the sinkhole.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi party's mega project to transform 1,400 km of the national capital's roads will commence on April 1. Under the project, broken pavements, central verges, slabs, signage, electric poles, railings, and lights will be repaired, along with the maintenance of broken roads and potholes.

AAP's boss Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government will also introduce deep scrubbing machines and litter picker machines. Over 100 mechanised road sweepers, more than 150 sprinkler tankers, and 250 anti-smog-guns-cum-sprinklers will be hired for the project.

