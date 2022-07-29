Domestic help among two held for theft of 10 crore in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old domestic help was arrested and his associate, suspected to be a minor, was apprehended for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth around ₹8-10 crore from his employer’s house in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal identified the domestic help as one Mohan Kumar from Bihar.

Police said that the complainant (whose identity is withheld) reported that he and his family went to the US to attend a family function on July 4. He handed over the house keys to Kumar, who had worked for the family for the last five years. On July 18, he was informed by his other servants and relatives that Kumar had stolen their car, cash and jewellery worth around ₹8-10 crore, the complainant told police.

Police registered a case and checked footage from CCTV cameras in the area. They found footage of Kumar putting a suitcase in the complainant’s car and driving to Ramesh Nagar Metro station where he abandoned the vehicle. They also found footage of Kumar and another person exiting the car there. Police identified the second person as a relative of Kumar’s who had come to Punjabi Bagh a day before the incident, Bansal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police traced Kumar’s relative to Sheohar in Bihar, and apprehended him on Sunday. At his instance, they were able to trace Kumar from Sheohar as well and nab him on Monday, the DCP said. “We recovered a huge quantity of stolen jewellery along with ₹5,04,900 in cash from them. Efforts are being made to recover the remaining jewellery and cash. Kumar’s relative has been sent to juvenile custody to verify his age,” he added.