Domestic help stripped, locked up in Delhi farmhouse. She attempts suicide: Cop

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old domestic help at a south Delhi farmhouse attempted suicide, saying she was humiliated by her employer who stripped and thrashed her before locking her up in a room without clothes after an occultist brought by the family concluded that she stole valuables from the villa nearly 10 months ago, police said on Monday.

“I was feeling so humiliated that I consumed the rat poison kept in the bathroom to end my life. I don’t remember, what happened after that,” the woman, a native of Rae Raebareli district in Uttar Pradesh, told HT. Police said her employer brought her to Cronus Hospital in Chattarpur after her condition deteriorated, which informed the police.

In her statement to the police, the victim said her trouble started on August 9 when an occultist requisitioned by her employer to identify the person who stole the valuables showed up. The occultist, after some rituals, asked the landlady to give all the domestic help a mix of rice and lime. They were told that the thief’s mouth will turn after eating the concoction.

“Incidentally, my face turned red after eating that rice and that it was enough to ignite the anger of my superstitious employer. She at once started hitting me. After that, she even stripped me in front of the housekeeping staff and the tantrik,” the woman said, adding that she was kept locked up in a room naked for over 24 hours.

She finally got her clothes back the following day (August 10) because she had to go to the toilet in another part of the house. “She threw the clothes at me,” the woman said.

A senior police officer said that the victim consumed rat poison after the humiliation.

“The accused family admitted her to a hospital when her condition started deteriorating, from where the matter was reported to the police,” the officer said.

The domestic help’s employer denied the allegations. “We are respectable people in society. The domestic help had some family issues and now in lure of the lucre, she is implicating me in some false case,” Seema Khatoon said when HT reached out to the employer for her comments.

A police statement later said Seema Khatoon, 28, has been arrested and efforts are being made to catch her husband, a businessman, his mother and sister.

The statement said a case under sections 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession or information of property), 323 (voluntarily causing harm), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maidan Garhi police station on August 11. Later, some more sections were added pertaining to the assault and stripping of the woman.

The domestic help’s husband said he hoped to get justice. “How can she justify her act of torture, merely because some tantrik said that my wife was the mastermind of a theft – which reportedly took place some 10 months ago? We are a hard-working couple and have never been disgraced in such a manner,” he said.