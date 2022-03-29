Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Donate Kashmir Files earnings to Pandits’

“Now that we have raised the topic of Kashmiri lives, they (BJP leaders) are hiding their faces and choosing to run away because they have no answers to the real questions that are being raised,” Sisodia said.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 06:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the movie “The Kashmir Files” intensified on Monday with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stating that while “Kashmir Files” is all that the BJP cares about, AAP cares about Kashmiri Pandits.

Participating in a discussion in the assembly, Sisodia said BJP has not done anything to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits while the AAP government has given permanent jobs to 233 Kashmiri Pandit teachers. “Kashmiri Pandits struggled for survival in Delhi for 25 years; BJP leaders didn’t even meet them. BJP has been in power in Centre and in Kashmir for eight years, why have they not helped Kashmiri Pandits? BJP spent 32 years playing politics over Kashmiri lives and is now promoting ‘Kashmir Files’,” Sisodia said.

He demanded all the money made from “Kashmir Files” be donated for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Kejriwal’s remarks insulted Hindus of the country. “Kejriwal has insulted the Hindus of the country and should apologise,” said Bidhuri. htc

Topics
aam aadmi party bharatiya janata party the kashmir files
