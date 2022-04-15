Don’t shut schools every time Covid cases increase: Experts
- Stakeholders and experts, however, said schools could not be shut every time there was an increase in Covid-19 cases.
The Delhi directorate of education (DoE) on Thursday asked authorities to shut parts of a school, or the entire institution “for the time being”, in the event of a positive Covid-19 case, even as experts stressed that schools could not be shut every time there was an infection spike in the city, and that it was a not an efficient method to tackle Covid-19.
“If any Covid-19 case is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to DoE immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being,” said the advisory issued by DoE’s private school branch.
The notice was released after five students and two teachers at a private school in south Delhi tested positive for Covid-19.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia later on Thursday said the state is likely to issue detailed guidelines for schools to deal with infections among students, teachers or other staff members.
“In the past four or five days, a few reports of teachers or students testing positive for Covid-19 have been received from a few schools in the city. Those testing positive intimated the schools, but the students who came to school have not tested positive,” Sisodia said.
He added, “Covid-19 cases have marginally increased in Delhi but there is no need to panic because hospitalisation is not increasing. We all have to learn to live with Covid-19. But there is a need to stay alert.”
All schools in Delhi resumed with in-person only classes since April 1, as the Covid-19 graph in the city flattened out after the Omicron wave this January.
Stakeholders and experts, however, said schools could not be shut every time there was an increase in Covid-19 cases.
Sudha Acharya, the chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 Delhi schools as members, called the guidelines “a little vague” and open to interpretation by school administrators.
“Closing the entire school is no longer an option. Event experts advise against it. Cordoning off specific areas for sanitisation is a better option,” said Acharya.
Health experts concurred with Acharya and said other steps needed to be put in place in case positive cases emerged in schools.
Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, said that while the test positivity rate in the city might be inching up, there was no need to shut schools.
“It’s important to educate parents that whenever children are suffering from respiratory problems, they shouldn’t be sent to school. They should remain at home or be sent to school with a mask, if the symptoms are mild,” said Kishore.
Former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr JA Jayalal said the closure of schools was not required at this point, but said particular areas could be cordoned off along with a test-and-trace strategy for people who might have come in contact with the Covid-positive individual.
“Particular sections of the school could be cordoned off and disinfected if cases are detected. Classes can be resumed after two days as before, after sanitisation. Since vaccination has been initiated for children, the need for complete school closures shouldn’t arise,” said Jayalal.
Meanwhile, a parent of a child at the south Delhi school where five students and two teachers tested positive called for greater clarity on the protocol to be put in place in the event of a positive Covid-19 test.
“We pointed out to the school that there was no communication despite the fact that a number of students and staff members have texted positive. There is no specific protocol either. Parents need to be told the protocol that will be followed when a child turns positive,” said the parent, adding that it was crucial for the government to issue protocol for schools after the last wave of Omicron infections in the Capital.
-
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi's neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar. The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
-
60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana's Sonepat district. His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, Kumar's father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.
-
Three held for trying to extort ₹15 lakh from HC lawyer
The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Naresh Kumar, both residents of Daria village, Chandigarh, and Manish, alias Sonu, of Sector 28, Chandigarh. They were arrested on the complaint of Sanjay Badwar, a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court and resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana. Badwar had approached the police after he received a death threat letter via his friend Anil Pandey's office in Baltana.
-
24-year-old Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying 250 gm charas
A 24-year-old man, who was caught with 250 gm charas in Chandigarh in 2019, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded the sentence to Sajan, after holding him guilty under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
-
Man catches two women stealing wife’s gold bangles near PGIMER Chandigarh
An alert man caught two women stealing his wife's gold bangles at bus stop near the PGIMER campus on Wednesday. With the help of onlookers, the man handed over the accused, Gurmito, alias Lachhmi, 70, and Satya, alias Preeto, 65, both from Patiala, to the police. There, His wife, Surjit Kaur's husband spotted the two women trying to flee after cutting and removing her gold bangles, and raised the alarm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics