Door to door survey in Nov to identify inactive ration cards: Delhi minister

New Delhi: From November, the Delhi government will launch a door-to-door survey to identify inactive ration cards so that those who actually need it are given a chance to get subsidised food grains.

A ration card is considered inactive when the beneficiary does not collect the subsidised ration from fair price shops for three consecutive months.

“The food and civil supplies department will start a survey from next month to track those beneficiaries who have not been collecting their ration for the past three months. We will check if the person has gone to his hometown or is sick. In such cases, ration cards will not be disconnected. In other cases, it will be made invalid and those in the waiting list will be connected to the public distribution system,” said Delhi food minister Imran Hussain.

If the ration card is inactive and the beneficiary does not exit or has left Delhi, the card will be cancelled and new ones will be included, he said. The food minister assured that ration cards will not be cancelled without any valid reason.

“There will be some people who must have not come in July, but collected ration in August and some must have skipped August but taken food grains in September. We will spare those cards who did not come to collect ration for one or two months,” said Hussain.