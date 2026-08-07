Double murder accused arrested after four months on the run

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man, allegedly involved in the murder of two individuals, was arrested in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Mor on Thursday after over four months on the run, Crime Branch officials said on Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as Lovkush alias Jeetu. A city court issued non-bailable warrants against him in both murder cases on July 9, police said. (Representative photo)

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Police identified the suspect as Lovkush alias Jeetu. A city court issued non-bailable warrants against him in both murder cases on July 9, police said.

According to officials, Jeetu was among the four suspects who repeatedly stabbed three men, identified as Honey, Anish, and Rohit Kashyap, over an issue relating to supremacy and dominance in the locality in southwest Delhi’s Dabri on March 29.

Police said all three injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital, where Honey succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Chandra Kumar Singh said Lovkush was among the four suspects. The other three were identified as Rohit Noddy, Himanshu alias Prem and Sameer.

“After attacking the three victims, the four suspects tried to flee the scene and intercepted 39-year-old delivery rider Govind Jha. They tried to rob Jha of his motorcycle and stabbed him multiple times when he resisted. Jha also succumbed to the injuries. Two separate murder cases were registered at the Dabri police station,” said DCP Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} According to investigators, the Dwarka district police arrested Rohit, Himanshu and Sameer. However, Lovkush, who was the main conspirator and had allegedly arranged the weapons used in the crime, could not be caught despite multiple raids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to investigators, the Dwarka district police arrested Rohit, Himanshu and Sameer. However, Lovkush, who was the main conspirator and had allegedly arranged the weapons used in the crime, could not be caught despite multiple raids. {{/usCountry}}

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On Wednesday, the Crime Branch team learnt that Lovkush would be coming to the Dwarka Mor area. A trap was laid and Lovkush was arrested. He was found involved in nine cases, the DCP added.