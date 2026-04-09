New Delhi, Around 800 people have witnessed Delhi from the upper deck of the city's new electric double-decker bus following its launch around a month ago, viewing some of the capital's most recognisable locations. Double-decker bus cruise along Lutyens' Delhi roads draws 800 passengers in first month

The service, which began on February 28, has seen higher footfall on weekends, reflecting its appeal among leisure travellers and tourists looking to explore central Delhi in a curated manner, officials said.

The bus service operates every day of the week except Monday.

"Between February 28 and April 5, nearly 800 passengers have travelled on the double-decker bus. The response has been particularly encouraging over weekends," an official told PTI, adding that the initiative is gradually gaining traction among both residents and visitors.

The Delhi government had launched the service on February 27 to boost tourism in the capital, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagging off the electric double-decker buses. She, along with Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other officials, took a ride from Rafi Marg to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya during the inaugural run.

The tourism department is operating the bus on a fixed circuit connecting prominent sites in central Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam, National War Memorial, new Parliament complex and Dilli Haat, among others, a senior official said.

Evening tours are also in the pipeline, with the route largely finalised. Since the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya closes at 6 pm, the tour is expected to begin from the museum before moving to other destinations, the official added.

The bus can accommodate over 63 passengers and has been designed to run smoothly in Lutyens' Delhi, avoiding challenges such as low-hanging wires and tree cover. The service aims to cater to both domestic and international tourists.

Fares have been fixed at ₹500 for adults and ₹300 for children aged between six and twelve years. A trained guide accompanies each trip to provide insights into the historical and cultural significance of the sites covered, officials said.

Two such buses are planned to be deployed under the initiative. The service also marks a return of double-decker buses on Delhi roads, which were earlier operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation as 'Suvidha' services before being phased out in 1989 due to an ageing fleet.

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