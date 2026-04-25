DPCC issues SOP to tackle noise pollution; action within 7 days

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has rolled out a time-bound standard operating procedure (SOP) to streamline action on noise pollution complaints, mandating that all grievances be logged in a complaint register and verified through on-ground inspections by its air laboratory within three days of the complaint.

DPCC reiterated that environmental compensation for noise pollution will be imposed on violators (HT)

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If noise levels are found to exceed the prescribed limits, a detailed monitoring and inspection report, along with enforcement recommendations, must be forwarded to the departments concerned within seven days, the SOP states, adding that the sub-divisional magistrate and local police must coordinate action to seize the noise-generating equipment.

“The SOP defines a clear timeline and what agencies must do,” a DPCC official said, adding that a letter will also be sent to the complainant informing them about the test results.

For noise monitoring, the SOP said the background noise level of the surrounding area also needs to be recorded for comparison with the actual noise-generating sources.

“After receipt of the noise monitoring report by the cell, if the report is found to be above the prescribed limit, it shall forward detailed monitoring and inspection reports along with enforcement recommendations to the concerned designated authorities within seven days, with a copy to the complainant to follow up with the concerned designated authority,” the SOP states.

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{{^usCountry}} DPCC reiterated that environmental compensation for noise pollution will be imposed on violators as per the direction dated June 25, 2021. Under this, playing a loudspeaker or public address system during night hours or without permission can attract a fine of ₹10,000, while violation of noise pollution norms involving generator sets can result in a penalty ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the size of the DG set. Bursting firecrackers beyond the prescribed time limit can invite a fine of ₹1,000 in residential or commercial areas and ₹3,000 in silence zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DPCC reiterated that environmental compensation for noise pollution will be imposed on violators as per the direction dated June 25, 2021. Under this, playing a loudspeaker or public address system during night hours or without permission can attract a fine of ₹10,000, while violation of noise pollution norms involving generator sets can result in a penalty ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh, depending on the size of the DG set. Bursting firecrackers beyond the prescribed time limit can invite a fine of ₹1,000 in residential or commercial areas and ₹3,000 in silence zones. {{/usCountry}}

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