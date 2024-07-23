DPCC penalises industrial units in Chandni Chowk residential area 52 lakh

New Delhi A view of Chandni Chowk. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday said it imposed fines totalling ₹52 lakh on five electroplating units that were illegally operating out of a residential area in Lal Kuan, Chandni Chowk.

In a submission to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), DPCC said it found 14 units in the area, but nine were vacant. The five, after being penalised, were sealed.

“The joint committee found nine units to be vacant, so no action was taken against them. Further, in five units, electroplating activity took place recently, therefore the premises was sealed and the electricity disconnected,” a report dated July 22 said.

DPCC was responding to a plea filed by resident Saira Begum, who alleged that red-category highly polluting units were operating out of the residential area. The petitioner contended the units washed and polished nuts and bolts using hydrochloric acid, which was causing environmental damage. No industrial units can run in residential or non-conforming areas.

On November 11, 2023, NGT constituted a committee comprising DPCC to look into the allegations.

DPCC, in its submission, said inspections were carried out by the joint committee, which included members from discom BSES, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

DPCC said environmental damages of ₹10 lakh each were imposed on four units for electroplating in a non-conforming area and operating without any pollution-control device. The fifth unit was fined ₹12 lakh, as it was found to be illegally drawing groundwater too.