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Drone survey to identify O-zone land under ph-2 begins, MCD tells NGT

DDA begins a drone survey of Yamuna’s O-zone, expected to take two months, while ongoing encroachment removal has freed seven acres of land.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started a drone survey for identification of Yamuna’s O-zone under phase 2 and is likely to take around two months to complete, the authority told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Also, encroachment removal drives are underway, with seven acres freed on April 16 and 17 around Madanpur Khadar, Jhangola village and around Revenue Estate-Indraprastha area.

Drone survey to identify O-zone land under ph-2 begins, MCD tells NGT

As per the Delhi Master Plan 2021, the O-zone comprises of floodplain land where construction or any commercial activity is strictly prohibited.

The submission comes as part of an ongoing case, where the NGT had first taken suo motu cognisance of a news report in March 2024, flagging encroachments and illegal colonies on Yamuna’s O-zone.

In its submission dated April 20, the DDA has told the NGT that the boundary of O-zone was digitised in February, based on approved planning documents and khasra layers (land records) as provided by Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL). The drone survey will reconcile this under phase 2.

“The drone flying operations for the second phase commenced in the Green Zone on February 5, subject to necessary permissions from the authorities for the Red Zone. However, the Survey of India stated that with an average output of approximately 3.5 sq km per day per team, deployment of two teams would require about 18 additional working days to complete the remaining 122 sqkms, subject to availability of necessary permissions and favourable weather conditions,” said the report. It added that this timeline pertains only to drone survey operations, and an additional period of around one month is required for post-processing.

 
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