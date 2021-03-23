Drugs kingpin Kishan Singh extradited from UK in connection with 2017 meow meow seizure in Delhi

Alleged drugs syndicate kingpin Kishan Singh, a British citizen, has been extradited to India from the UK, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Singh was wanted by the Delhi Police in a case from 2017, wherein 25 kilos of mephedrone (commonly known as meow meow), estimated to be worth about ₹50 crore, was recovered from his three associates.

Police said Singh runs an international drugs syndicate that deals in meow meow. Senior Delhi Police officers said that this is the first and only case so far of extraditing a UK-based international drugs kingpin to India.

Police said the extradition process against Singh, 39, was initiated in June 2018 when the proposal was sent to the UK through Interpol. Singh was living in Hayes, London, from where he has been extradited to India.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said Singh was engaged in procuring high-quality psychotropic substances for the United Kingdom through his network in India.

“The meow meow drug that Singh deals in, originates in the African subcontinent from where it reaches Mumbai via shipments. Singh has a chain of associates in Mumbai. Once the consignment reaches Mumbai, he coordinates with agents in Delhi and Mumbai to fetch the consignments and subsequently transport them further to the USA, the UK, the UAE, Malaysia and other countries,” Yadav said.

The DCP said Singh was wanted in a case of 2017. “On February 15, 2017, three drug traffickers – Amandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh and Harnish Sarpal -- were arrested in Delhi and 25.852 kilos of meow meow, worth ₹50 crore, was recovered from them. During interrogation, the trio had disclosed that they work for Singh who is based in the UK. During further investigation, Singh was declared a proclaimed offender and a non-bailable warrant was obtained against him. The extradition proceedings were initiated against him in June 2018,” the DCP said.

Singh was born in Nagaur, Rajasthan, and migrated to the UK in 2009. There, initially, he tried to start a business and in 2015, acquired British citizenship, police said.