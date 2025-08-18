Drunk calls at night, threats to fail: 3 girls accuse Gurugram teacher of sexual harassment

Three female students of a government school in a village here lodged a complaint against their music teacher, accusing him of sexual harassment, officials said on Monday. child abuse minor rape(File/Representative image)

A probe is on after the girls, all in Class 9, went to the Block Education Officer (BEO). They told the BEO that the teacher often called them on the phone late at night, asking them to meet him, PTI reported. He threatened to fail them in the subject if they did not heed, the report added.

The girls' parents said the teacher made the calls when he drunk or intoxicated.

BEO Sudesh Raghav called the school principal and sought a report from the school's internal committee. The teacher is being questioned by the school management, and a report is expected by Tuesday, the parents told PTI.

"This is a very sensitive matter, and a probe is underway. Action will be taken if the allegations against the teacher are proven to be true," the BEO was quoted as saying.

A police complaint was yet to be filed in the case.