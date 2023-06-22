Cyclist injured after car rams into him in south Delhi

A Maruti Brezza car, allegedly driven by inebriated suspects, hit another car, then rammed into a stationary truck and hit a man riding his bicycle, at the Khanpur traffic junction in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Officers said that the cyclist was injured in his thigh but out of danger.

The suspects fled the spot leaving behind the mangled remains of the vehicle, police said. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have identified one of the suspects and search is on to nab the three occupants of the car. The suspects fled the spot leaving behind the mangled remains of the vehicle, police said, adding that a case of rash and negligent and rash driving was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

“The cyclist Sujeet Kumar was discharged from a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar after treatment,” said Chandan Chowdhary, deputy commissioner of police (south).

Police said they received a call around 1.15am on Thursday from the owner of the car that the suspects first scraped past.

“The caller said that there were three men in the car, and they were drinking when the accident happened. They fled the spot leaving their car behind,” said the DCP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The damaged car, truck and bicycle were found at the accident spot, police said, adding that nobody approached the police.

However, when the police inquired further, they found that the cyclist had got himself treated at a hospital nearby. Kumar works as a security guard at a mall and was taken to the hospital by his colleague.

The police tracked down the owner of the errant car and identified her as a resident of nearby Madangir. “She told us that her brother Dilbagh, 29, was driving the car. We are searching for him and the other occupants of the car,” said the DCP.