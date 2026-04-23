DSCI link officer’s appointment faces age rule scrutiny

The Delhi government’s appointment of a “link officer for the director” at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) has raised questions over compliance with service age rules, as the senior doctor is over the age of 62 – the upper limit for holding administrative posts – documents accessed by HT show. The appointment order was issued by the department of health and family welfare on April 20.

An order issued by the health and family welfare department on April 20 designated Dr Arun Kumar Rathi as a link officer to oversee the functioning of the institute in the absence of a full-time director. Such officers are typically tasked with handling administrative responsibilities during vacancies or transitions.

However, recruitment rules and service guidelines governing Delhi government and Central Health Service (CHS) doctors — reaffirmed by the Delhi High Court in February 2026 — state that doctors can hold administrative positions only up to the age of 62. While the overall retirement age is 65, the period beyond 62 is restricted to clinical or non-administrative roles. Dr Rathi, currently 63, had earlier stepped down from his administrative post as head of department (radiation oncology) at Maulana Azad Medical College in 2024 after reaching the age threshold.

Responding to queries, Dr Rathi said he had joined the role on Wednesday, in compliance with the government order.

“I followed the orders and joined on Wednesday. If directed to step down, I will do so,” he said. “Dr Arun’s appointment is temporary and will only last for the next few weeks. We did not want the hospital to lack an administrative head, and its functioning to stop. The process to have a full-time director for DSCI is underway,” said Pankaj Singh, health minister.

The DSCI, established in 2006 as an autonomous cancer care institute, has not had a full-time director since 2019, with multiple interim link officers appointed since then.