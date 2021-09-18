DSLSA launches 19 legal aid vans in city

With limited access to physical courts during the pandemic, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) launched 19 mobile legal aid vans that visited several slums in the city to spread awareness about legal rights on Friday.

DSLSA officials said the initiative reached out to over 8,700 people through 73 legal aid camps and educated them about several provisions of the law, including those related to domestic violence and crimes against children.

In a statement on Saturday, DSLSA said, “Persons were also made aware about DSLSA’s 24x7 toll free helpline number – 1516... Awareness campaigns regarding importance of performing fundamental duties were conducted in four schools...”

The camps also registered 4,492 construction workers to the Delhi construction workers welfare board for availing benefits. Further, DSLSA also organised a puppet show at Prayas Children Home to make children aware of good and bad touch, and provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Gautam Manan, special secretary of DSLSA, also said that they will organise a traffic lok adalat in the first week of October for disposal of pending challans in Delhi.

Sumeet Anand, secretary of New Delhi DLSA, was among those who made their legal counsel available on the spot

