Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / DSLSA launches 19 legal aid vans in city
delhi news

DSLSA launches 19 legal aid vans in city

DSLSA officials said the initiative reached out to over 8,700 people through 73 legal aid camps and educated them about several provisions of the law, including those related to domestic violence and crimes against children.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Sumeet Anand, secretary of New Delhi DLSA, was among those who made their legal counsel available on the spot.

With limited access to physical courts during the pandemic, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) launched 19 mobile legal aid vans that visited several slums in the city to spread awareness about legal rights on Friday.

DSLSA officials said the initiative reached out to over 8,700 people through 73 legal aid camps and educated them about several provisions of the law, including those related to domestic violence and crimes against children.

In a statement on Saturday, DSLSA said, “Persons were also made aware about DSLSA’s 24x7 toll free helpline number – 1516... Awareness campaigns regarding importance of performing fundamental duties were conducted in four schools...”

The camps also registered 4,492 construction workers to the Delhi construction workers welfare board for availing benefits. Further, DSLSA also organised a puppet show at Prayas Children Home to make children aware of good and bad touch, and provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Gautam Manan, special secretary of DSLSA, also said that they will organise a traffic lok adalat in the first week of October for disposal of pending challans in Delhi.

RELATED STORIES

Sumeet Anand, secretary of New Delhi DLSA, was among those who made their legal counsel available on the spot

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi Police leaves for Prayagraj on trail of man who supplied RDX to Pak terror module members

AAP’s free power in UP promise has BJP worried: Sanjay Singh

East Delhi civic body unveils policy to allow open-air dining at eateries

To help drivers polish skill, Delhi govt to likely share video of failed driving test
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP