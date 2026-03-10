New Delhi, The Delhi Transport Corporation has constituted a committee for a detailed probe into an accident involving a cluster bus in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area in which two persons were killed and two others were critically injured, officials said on Tuesday. DTC forms probe panel after speeding cluster bus mows down duo, hits several vehicles in outer Delhi

In the wake of the accident which took place Monday, bus operators have been directed to conduct refresher training courses for drivers and ensure strict compliance with transport and traffic rules, the DTC said in a statement.

A notice has been issued to the operator of the offending bus, directing immediate termination of services of the driver involved in the accident and taking all appropriate action for criminal and civil liabilities, it said.

The accident on the busy Najafgarh-Nangloi road sparked chaos in the area as hundreds of residents and family members gathered at the spot in protest, alleging that two DTC buses, with around 10 passengers on board, were racing against each other.

In a report about the accident, the DTC said a cluster bus on the Najafgarh-Narela route was involved in the accident which took place around 9.35 am on Monday.

The bus belonged to Bawana Depot–5 and is operated by Intact Motors, said the report.

According to information, the bus was on a trip from Dichaon Kalan towards Narela and was being driven "rashly" by the driver. A scooty carrying two persons approaching from the "wrong direction" came under the bus and both riders died on the spot, the DTC report said.

Subsequently, the bus collided with two motorcycles with three riders and struck one pedestrian who was crossing the road, affecting a total of six persons.

The offending bus then went on to hit a DTC bus from Naraina Depot from the rear left side, it added.

Local residents immediately shifted the injured persons to a hospital in Nangloi.

The angered crowd gathered at the accident site and set fire to one bus, also vandalising 12 other buses belonging to different depots, the report said.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, DTC and cluster buses have been involved in 150 road accidents, including 41 fatal ones, in 2024-25.

In response to the high number of road accidents involving DTC drivers, Delhi Traffic Police conducts a day-long road safety awareness programme every Wednesday exclusively for DTC drivers at the Traffic Training Park auditorium in Punjabi Bagh.

Over 200 drivers receive training every week on road safety measures, responsible driving behaviour, challan procedures, soft skills, stress and time management, the traffic police said.

Overspeeding, lane violations, mobile phone use while driving, and poor adherence to traffic rules have been identified by traffic experts as key causes of accidents involving DTC drivers, prompting Delhi Traffic Police to introduce the weekly awareness classes to reduce such incidents.

More than 6,400 DTC and cluster buses operate daily in the capital, ferrying lakhs of passengers, according to Delhi government data.

