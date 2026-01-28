DTC may get temporary HQ at IP depot in three months

The Delhi government is planning to develop a temporary office of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) headquarters at the Indraprastha (IP) bus depot so the staffers can shift there till the new office is constructed, officials said on Tuesday. The new headquarters will be developed on 2.6 hectares. (Photo for representation)

In December last year, the DTC and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build a new DTC headquarters at the IP bus depot.

“The makeshift office will be constructed at the IP bus depot. The estimated cost for it will be ₹4.65 crore,” said an official, adding that the DSIIDC has floated a tender and invited bids for the project. The temporary facility will be built within three months after construction work begins.

The existing structure, which officials say is no longer suited to the transport utility’s operational needs, will be demolished and a new one will be built at an estimated cost of around ₹207 crore.

“Once the makeshift office is completed, the DTC headquarters will be demolished. Work on the new headquarters is likely to begin around June,” the official added.

The new headquarters will be developed on 2.6 hectares. Of this, 6,158 square metre (sqm) has been earmarked for the new 12-storey DTC administrative building, while 12,234.54 sqm will continue to be utilised for ongoing transport operations at the depot. The plan also includes 9,681.71 sqm of landscaped green area, accounting for about 20% of the total site.

The project will be completed within two and a half years and will also include parking facilities for around 200 buses and basement parking for more than 200 cars.

As part of the MoU signed last month, 50% of the commercial usage rights will remain with DTC for 30 years.

According to officials, the new headquarters will feature separate entry points for DTC offices and commercial sections, an energy-efficient design and sustainable urban infrastructure, including rooftop solar panels, sewage and effluent treatment systems, rainwater harvesting and an RO plant. The building is proposed to incorporate advanced architectural elements, including aerial-view-based layout planning and night-view aesthetics.