DTC prohibits mobile phones for bus drivers, conductors

To strengthen passenger safety in buses, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday prohibited bus drivers and conductors from using mobile phones and other electronic devices during bus operating hours . The corporation directed drivers to devote their full attention to driving, road conditions, traffic signals, and passenger safety, while conductors were told to coordinate with drivers for the safe movement. (HT Archive)

The circular issued last monthprohibited drivers and bus conductors from making or receiving calls, sending messages, using social media applications, recording short videos, taking pictures or playing songs while operating buses. The restrictions are also applicable when buses halt in traffic.

Bus conductors have been instructed to remain focused while issuing tickets, assisting passengers, and ensuring safe boarding and deboarding.

According to officials, the move follows recent road accidents where mobile phone use by bus crew was identified as a contributing factor. While noting that using mobile phones while driving is already a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act and with a fine of up to ₹5,000, the circular said such behaviour significantly reduces driver reaction time and increases the risk of accidents.

The corporation directed drivers to devote their full attention to driving, road conditions, traffic signals, and passenger safety, while conductors were told to coordinate with drivers for the safe movement of buses.

All concessionaires and DTC depot managers have been asked to conduct a week-long sensitisation programme for drivers and conductors on the dangers of distracted driving, legal provisions related to mobile phone use while driving, and road safety best practices.

The circular states that after briefing, inspecting officials will be authorised to confiscate mobile phones or other electronic devices found in violation of the order during bus operations. The devices will be returned after completion of the employee’s duty on the same day, while departmental or contractual action will be initiated in addition to any penalties imposed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Depot managers have also been directed to maintain records of violations and submit monthly reports to the deputy chief general manager (road safety cell) for monitoring.