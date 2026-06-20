DTC to add 25 ‘Ladies Special’ and 25 ‘U-Special’ buses to its fleet

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is planning to deploy 50 additional electric buses exclusively for women and female students in a move to improve women’s safety and strengthen public transport across the city, officials said.

Delhi currently operates 30 Ladies Special buses on key routes across the city. (HT)

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According to officials, the fleet will comprise 25 Ladies Special buses and 25 female student-centric U-Special buses — popularly known as the University Special or Youth Special.

Delhi currently operates 30 Ladies Special buses on key routes across the city.

“DTC will soon receive new buses under the PM e-Drive scheme. After these buses arrive, we will deploy 50 buses only for women, including 25 as U-Specials,” an official familiar with the plan said.

Officials said the transport department is in the process of identifying routes with a high concentration of women commuters. Data related to the usage of Saheli Pink Cards and Pink tickets is being analysed to determine corridors where demand for women-only services is the highest, added officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Once the exercise is completed, a proposal will be submitted to Delhi transport minister Pankaj Singh. The additional Ladies Special buses are expected to connect far-flung areas with major transit and commercial hubs, including Connaught Place, metro stations and interstate bus terminals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the exercise is completed, a proposal will be submitted to Delhi transport minister Pankaj Singh. The additional Ladies Special buses are expected to connect far-flung areas with major transit and commercial hubs, including Connaught Place, metro stations and interstate bus terminals. {{/usCountry}}

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The government is also planning to expand the U-Special network, which caters primarily to college and university students. Officials said the additional buses would help reduce waiting time and lower daily travel expenses for students.

The U-Special service, launched by DTC in 1971, was once a defining feature of student life in Delhi. Popularly known as the University Special or Youth Special, the buses connected far-flung parts of the capital with Delhi University’s North and South campuses. The service, suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, was revived last year with the relaunch of 25 U-Special buses by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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Delhi currently has fleet of 6,323 buses, including 4,680 electric buses.