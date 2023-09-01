60 DTC bus routes set to be curtailed in G20 restrictions in Delhi

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will curtail bus services on at least 60 routes as part of elaborate security measures and extensive traffic restrictions during the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 at Pragti Maidan, officials aware of the matter said, adding that the restrictions are likely to impact around 200,000 commuters.

Routes will be curtailed for all buses going towards New Delhi railway station, Nizamuddin railway station, Central Secretariat, Shivaji Stadium and nearby areas, a DTC official said. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Officials said that the buses plying on the identified routes will be partially affected for three days, September 8-10, and will hit about 13% of DTC operations. Information to commuters about the curtailed routes will be posted soon on DTC’s social media handles, the officials said.

Giving some more details on how the routes will be affected, he said: “For example, a bus that goes from Ambedkar Nagar to Inderpuri will stop at Lodhi Road and will not go forwards. From the opposite side, a bus from Inderpuri will go to Shivaji stadium but won’t be allowed further. The curtailed routes have been identified and all depots have been informed. Additionally, more route closures can be expected at the last minute by the Delhi police, depending on the security requirements.”

The official added that commuters will be informed about the curtailed routes through social media handles. “The drivers and conductors will also tell the daily commuters during the bus rides next week to avoid travelling towards New Delhi on these three days,” he added.

Apart from this, nearly a third of the DTC fleet will not be available from next week, as more than 700 buses are being used for special duty, officials said.

DTC will be handing over the special buses to Delhi Police for the movement of paramilitary staff, they said.

“We have about 2,000-2,500 buses operational at any given time. With over 700 buses given for special duty, we already have just two-thirds of the fleet available for operation. However, with offices shut during the G20 days and the restrictions announced by the traffic police, we are expecting less footfall,” said the official cited above.

The New Delhi district has been earmarked as a controlled zone by the Delhi Police, and entry of buses will not be allowed in this area from September 8 to 10. Traffic police has suggested that people either use alternative routes or travel by metro during the Summit days.

DTC has buses in four regions of north, south, east and west. Bus operations from the south and west regions will be most impacted, officials said.

Meanwhile, gig workers and daily wage workers said that it will be lockdown for them as there will be no jobs for three days.

“The shop staff and other formal staff will be getting paid leave. However, the vendors in New Delhi areas and daily wage labour will not be able to earn anything for those three days. These daily wagers and ground staff in offices mostly use buses for their daily commute. The restrictions on bus routes will only add to their problems,” said Thaneshwar Adigaur, secretary of Dilli Asangathit Nirman Majdoor Union.

As per the Delhi government, DTC is the largest public transport entity in the NCR transporting about 15.62 lakh passengers in 2021-22 and covering 6.45 lakh km per day. DTC operates an average of 31,834 trips per day on about 461 city routes and seven NCR routes.

Manoj Sharma, general secretary of the DTC employee’s union, said that the drivers have been informed that their duties may be changed for special routes for police as well as delegates of G20.

“We will be informed of the exact duties only next week. However, we have been told that duties and schedules may change, and we may be deployed for VIP duties for delegates or for police officials,” he said.

