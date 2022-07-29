DU academic council to meet next week to finalise undergraduate syllabi

The academic council (AC) of the Delhi University will meet next Wednesday (August 3) to chalk out the syllabi for the first semester of various undergraduate courses offered by the varsity.

The AC will meet to discuss the proposals of the standing committee on academic matters and, once approved by the AC, the proposals will be sent to the executive council (EC) for approval.

According to the meeting agenda, accessed by HT, the syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses will be taken up for deliberations by the academic council. These courses include BA (Hons) Journalism, BA (Hons) Business Economics, BA (Hons) Analytical Chemistry, BSc Electronic Science, BSc (Hons) Microbiology and BSc (Hons) Anthropology, among others.

Admissions to Delhi University colleges this academic year (2022-23) will be based on the scores of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Aspirants will be admitted into revamped course frameworks in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) with the varsity implementing the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP).

The executive council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the varsity, approved the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF) 2022 in February this year. Aligned with the NEP, the curriculum framework outlines 176 credits for a four-year Honours degree and 132 credits for a three-year degree along with a provision of multiple entry/exits.

A few AC and EC members had previously written to the vice-chancellor raising concerns with the UGCF. They said the curriculum had been passed in a “hurried manner” with little clarity on the syllabus for the entire course duration.

Besides approval of the syllabi, the AC on August 3 will also consider the recommendations of an inspection committee constituted by the vice-chancellor for initiating an MS (orthodontics and dento-facial orthopaedics) course with an intake of two seats per year at the University College of Medical Sciences from this academic year.

