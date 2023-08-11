DU admissions: Over 19K allocations in second round

The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday announced the second allocation list for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the coming academic year. According to officials, 19,038 new allocations were made in the second round for 71,000 UG seats across 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA (Bachelor of Arts) programme combinations in 68 colleges.

(HT photo)

Candidates who have been allocated seats can accept their admissions by 4.59pm on August 13.

Earlier on Monday, 62,008 students had paid their fees while 13% of the total seats were yet to be filled.

In the second round on Thursday, at least 32,600 of the seats allocated in the first round were retained. Of the 34,174 students who sought an upgrade after the first round, 10,104 students got upgraded seats in the second round.

Candidates who “upgrade” their seat will be considered for upgradation to a higher preference submitted by them, while candidates who submit a “freeze” request will no longer be taken into consideration for the following round of seat allocations.

“Some extra allocations have been made since students might drop out. We decided to make extra allocations in colleges where less than 50% of students have accepted their seats,” said Anand Sonkar, deputy dean, admissions. The third round will take place on August 22 as scheduled, he said.

According to the admission schedule, colleges can verify and approve their online applications for the current round by August 14. The last day of fee payment for the second round is August 15 after which classes will commence for all students on August 16.

After this round is complete, a list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 17. The third list will be announced on August 22.