DU at 100: The chamber where Bhagat Singh was confined

On April 8, 1929, Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt threw a bomb into Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi ‘to make the deaf hear’. They did not run and were arrested. Trials for the Delhi Assembly Bomb Case were held at the Viceregal Lodge. Bhagat Singh was pronounced guilty on June 12, 1929. From July onwards Bhagat Singh and others were also tried in the Lahore Conspiracy Case. Under a special tribunal, Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev were pronounced guilty on October 7, 1930, and were hanged in Lahore on March 23, 1931. It is believed that during their trial Bhagat Singh was kept in the dungeon-like basement of the Viceregal Lodge.

