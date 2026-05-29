DU flags discrepancies in Political Science internal marks, results delayed

University of Delhi (DU) has flagged discrepancies in the internal assessment marks submitted by the Department of Political Science, further delaying the declaration of results in the examination that were conducted in November-December last year. The issue has been a considerable source of anxiety for Masters’ students across the university.

The results for all other departments and programmes were declared in February-March this year. (HT Archive)

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The results for all other departments and programmes were declared in February-March this year. However, the political science results were finally submitted by the Political Science department to the examination branch of the university on May 21, said Professor Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, DU controller of examination, adding that no reason was given for the delay. This, he said, “despite sending multiple emails to the Department of Political Science regarding our internal assessment marks. ”

“Furthermore, certain discrepancies were found in the marks, and we emailed the department again on May 25, 2026, seeking clarification and correction. However, we have not yet received any response,” he added.

“This delay is particularly unusual and concerning, especially since another examination cycle is already underway,” Tuteja added.

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{{^usCountry}} Professor Rekha Saxena, head of the political science department and the vice-chancellor didn’t respond to HT’s queries on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Professor Rekha Saxena, head of the political science department and the vice-chancellor didn’t respond to HT’s queries on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue affects over 500 first- and third-semester students enrolled in the Master of Arts (Political Science) programme for the academic years 2025–27 and 2024–26, respectively.

Several university teachers told HT said that, although there is no stipulated timeline for the declaration of results, they are typically announced within one to two months of the examinations or at least before the commencement of the next examination cycle. Presently, end-semester exams are ongoing in the university.

Several students who spoke to HT on the condition of anonymity said they had repeatedly raised concerns regarding the delay in the declaration of results with professors in the department. However, they said no substantial explanation was provided, apart from assurances that the results would be released soon and that the delay was due to the examination branch.

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“I have to appear for the UGC-NET examination this year. While the application form only requires candidates to disclose whether they are enrolled in a Master’s programme, the marks of these semester examinations still hold significant importance. I am currently appearing for my end-semester examinations and am in the final leg of my Master’s degree. In case I have a backlog in any paper from the previous semester, I need to prepare accordingly,” said a Hindu College student.

Another 23-year-old student pursuing the Masters from the department said, “We have been asked to wait for a week, and since then two months have passed”. The student said that despite repeatedly raising the issue with faculty members individually and through the class representatives, no clarity has been provided to them regarding the delay.