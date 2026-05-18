...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

DU Law Faculty alumnus writes to VC seeking closure of portable cabin classrooms

DU Law Faculty alumnus writes to VC seeking closure of portable cabin classrooms

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:11 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A month after a fire broke out at some portable cabins of ARSD College, reigniting concerns around the safety of these structures, an alumnus of the Faculty of Law at Delhi University has written to the university authorities seeking the immediate closure of these makeshift classrooms being used at the faculty.

DU Law Faculty alumnus writes to VC seeking closure of portable cabin classrooms

Advocate Umesh Kumar, an alumnus of Law Centre-I, in a representation to the vice-chancellor, the dean of the Faculty of Law and the dean of students' welfare, has flagged concerns about the condition of portable cabins and urged the university to shift classes to safer alternative spaces.

While the portable cabins at the Law Faculty are not new, several DU colleges have begun installing these temporary structures over the past year to accommodate a surge in student intake following the introduction of the four-year undergraduate programmes last year under the National Education Policy, 2020.

Echoing concerns, a second-year student from the Campus Law Centre , said, "The condition of the portable cabins is bad and dangerous. Two of the rooms being used for CLC classes have AC, while the third one doesn't."

"It is submitted that on 18.04.2026, a major fire incident occurred in the porta cabins at ARSD College, wherein the cabins were completely gutted. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported," Kumar said in the representation to the administration.

He further alleged that several portable cabins across the university, including those at the Faculty of Law, lacked adequate fire safety infrastructure, such as updated fire extinguishers, alarms, emergency exits and proper electrical safeguards.

The representation also highlighted concerns over extreme summer conditions in Delhi, stating that metallic and poorly ventilated structures become hazardous during high temperatures and increase the likelihood of fire outbreaks.

Kumar further claimed that structures intended for temporary use were being used as permanent classrooms and administrative spaces. According to the representation, admissions at the Faculty of Law have increased since 2013, while infrastructure has become overburdened.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar said, "In 2024, a petition had been filed pointing out several issues with infrastructure and facilities. I was one of the petitioners."

"Now, following the ARSD fire, I have filed for an urgent hearing. The hearing is set to happen on July 6," he added.

Referring to an amicus curiae report in the pending writ petition, he said it had suggested shifting three portable cabin classes to alternative buildings until new infrastructure was installed.

The representation alleged that the classrooms had inadequate seating, damaged walls and ceilings, poor ventilation and lacked proper drinking water facilities for students during summer.

Among the demands raised were immediate closure of three portable cabin classrooms at the Faculty of Law, an urgent fire safety audit, strict compliance with safety norms and holding the officials accountable for permitting the use of such structures.

PTI reached out to DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Dean of the Faculty of Law, Usha Tandon, but received no immediate response.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
fire safety faculty of law new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / DU Law Faculty alumnus writes to VC seeking closure of portable cabin classrooms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.