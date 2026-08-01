DU professor terminated over harassment allegations

The University of Delhi’s (DU) Executive Council (EC) has terminated services of a political science professor following allegations of harassment by a student.

The decision was taken during the council’s meeting on Thursday. According to an EC member, the professor works in the political science department, and was “forcefully terminated” with benefits.

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“There were multiple cases of harassment against him which had been taken up by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). While reviewing one of the cases, the ICC recommended his termination as an inquiry proved the allegations to be true,” said Rajpal Singh Pawar, an elected EC member and advocate.

Pawar said some council members sought a lenient punishment, such as demoting him to assistant professor, but Pawar and others opposed it. “No leniency should be given,” he said.

HT reached out to the professor for a comment but did not receive a response.