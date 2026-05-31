DU professors write to vice-chancellor over harassment row

New Delhi: Two professors of Delhi University (DU)’s Kalindi College have urged the university’s vice-chancellor to conduct a “fair inquiry” into their allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate remarks and threats by a group of male faculty members, according to a letter emailed on Friday, also seen by HT.

The move comes about 12 days after the Delhi High Court on May 18 directed DU vice-chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh to independently examine the matter and make a decision within six weeks.

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The move comes about 12 days after the Delhi High Court on May 18 directed DU vice-chancellor Professor Yogesh Singhto independently examine the matter and make a decision within six weeks.

The professors moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) inquiry failed to follow due process and ignored evidence submitted by them.

“The petitioner has made various submissions and stated that the inquiry is vitiated on many accounts, more particularly, since the allegations are against the governing body and ICC. The court, however, finds that the appeal against the ICC recommendations has not been decided by any of the authorities,” the court had stated in its order dated May 18 and amended on May 26.

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{{^usCountry}} “Under these peculiar circumstances, it would be appropriate to direct the vice chancellor to decide the appeal independently,” the court added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Under these peculiar circumstances, it would be appropriate to direct the vice chancellor to decide the appeal independently,” the court added. {{/usCountry}}

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Queries sent by HT to DU vice-chancellor did not receive a response.