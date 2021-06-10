Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / DU student dies as portion of building collapses in Panchsheel Park
delhi news

DU student dies as portion of building collapses in Panchsheel Park

A 26-year-old postgraduate student of Delhi University was killed after a portion of the building that he resided in collapsed, allegedly due to the digging work at an adjacent under-construction building, in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park near Malviya Nagar on Wednesday afternoon
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:07 AM IST
HT Image

A 26-year-old postgraduate student of Delhi University was killed after a portion of the building that he resided in collapsed, allegedly due to the digging work at an adjacent under-construction building, in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park near Malviya Nagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the police control room received a call at 4.30pm alerting them about a building collapse. A police team reached there and learnt that the digging work at an under-construction building had caused a portion of the adjacent house to collapse and that one person was trapped under the debris.

The police team along with the rescue teams from the fire department removed the debris and found the man who was injured and unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police later identified him as Ishan Sethi, from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

DCP Thakur said a case was registered and the building contractors, Vikas Bhayana and Rahul Bhayana, were arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP