DU students flock to hill stations for post-exam vacay

Exams ka stressful environment and anxiety driven negative thoughts can only be let out when one takes to holidaying. The fun campus vibe in Delhi University is finally returning as last semester exams are coming to an end. And to usher in these vibes, students are strapping on their boots and packing for their much-awaited trips with college friends.

“It’s all about the one last trip with my group of college friends before all of us move on with our lives,” says Mihir Aggarwal, a BCom (Hons) student from Hindu College, who is graduating this year. “We are a group of 15 friends and we call ourselves bejod because we always stick together. Now that our final exams are over, some are moving back home, others are going to pursue postgraduation abroad, and a few will be staying in Delhi. So we planned a trip to Himachal Pradesh, and are finally in Jibhi right now for a four-day trip. Although five of our friends couldn’t make it, but we still intend to make the most of our time,” shares Aggarwal, who along with his friends is enjoying the most of the pleasant weather by trekking and partying!

Among the second year students, it’s all about having fun before heading back home for the summer vacations and the impending classes for next semester. Utkarsh Negi, who is studying Political Science at School of Open Learning, DU, calls his forthcoming trip to Himachal as a “much-needed break.” He says: “We are worn out by an entire month of examination. Also, it will be a relief to be away from Delhi’s scorching heat, especially now when the heatwave is back! We are just two college friends planning to escape our everyday lives in the serene valleys of Himalayas, next week.”

Travel agents confirm there is a rise in enquiries for short trips, by college students. (Photo: Aqil Khan/HT (For representational purposes only))

Another second-year student Shubham Gandas, pursuing BCom (Hons) at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), is planning a trip to McLeod Ganj for quite some time now. “We were supposed to leave behind the hot and loud city on June 7, for our post-exams trip. Sadly, we had to postpone it for a few days, but are still looking forward to it. We keep talking about it, which is the best part of life after exams,” says Gandas, who wants to make the most of this time since the last two years of college were mostly spent online.

Travel agents confirm they are witnessing a rise in enquiries from college students, for vacation packages especially to the hill stations. Amit Grover from Max Travels near Vijay Nagar says, “Exams khatam ho rahe hain to har din 4-5 requests aati hain. Zyadatar bachhe apne groups ke sath Shimla, Manali aur Mussoorie ke liye do teen din wale packages mang rahe hain.”

Hemant Kumar from Mounty Explorer in Hudson Lane echoes the same thought that with exams getting over, students are looking for short getaways before heading back to their home towns. “On an average, we get around 10-15 travel bookings a day. Students are usually looking for destinations like Himachal, Sikkim and Goa. While we cater to all types of packages, students are usually checking about trips that are four to five days long,” adds Kumar.

