DU suspends DUSU joint secretary for two months for ‘slapping’ professor

A month after a Delhi University professor from Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College was allegedly slapped by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) joint secretary Deepika Jha and assaulted by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the university suspended her from the post for two months. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Sept. 24, 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with ABVP member and newly-elected DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha during a meeting, in New Delhi. (@gupta_rekha/X via PTI Photo)(PTI09_24_2025_000050B) (@gupta_rekha)

A university notification dated November 14 barred Jha from entering any DU-affiliated college during the suspension. “However, in the interest of academics, she may continue attending her classes and appear in the examinations,” the notification stated. It added that she must write an apology letter to the professor, Sujit Kumar, and submit an undertaking of good conduct. “Her suspension shall be revoked after a review of her conduct by the Enquiry Committee,” the notification, signed by the DU proctor, said.

Kumar, a professor and convener of the disciplinary committee, expressed dissatisfaction. “It is so frustrating that an example of such gross misconduct is not even being punished,” he said, adding the suspension coincided with examinations and the winter break. “Where are the consequences?”

He said he was not informed of the decision. “Despite having reached out to the university vice chancellor, I was not even informed of this committee decision through official channels, as is protocol,” he told HT. “On top of that, the worst part is the remuneration I am getting for 32 years of service to DU, where an incident which has utterly traumatised me is not even being punished. “If I speak up against students affiliated with certain student organisations again tomorrow, I feel that I will simply be beaten up and that the university will not react.”

Jha claimed she too had not received any “formal communication from the university regarding her suspension of duties”. “I am hearing from people, but the notification has not been sent to me,” she said. She added she would file a counter-complaint against the professor, alleging he “misbehaved” with her and “verbally abused” her.

On October 16, Jha, along with around 50 ABVP students, had allegedly barged into the college and forced Kumar to resign, according to Kumar. CCTV footage later surfaced of Jha slapping Kumar. After the incident, Jha released a video apologising to the teacher community but also claiming Kumar had misbehaved with her. DU formed a committee the following week to investigate the matter.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta told HT that the probe had been completed, following which the decision was taken.

“Jha misbehaved with the professor in her capacity as an office bearer of DUSU and it was, therefore, decided that Jha be suspended from her post as joint secretary. A review will be conducted at the end of these two months,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, DU proctor, Manoj Kumar Singh, said an email regarding the notification was sent to Jha and principals of all colleges from the proctor’s official email on Monday afternoon.

An official from the BR Ambedkar college, however, said no official email had been received till 5pm.

Following the release of the notification, several DU teachers have come forward to criticise the action, calling it “no punishment at all”.