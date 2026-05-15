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DU teachers stage protest demanding regularisation of ad hoc faculty

DU teachers stage protest demanding regularisation of ad hoc faculty

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Members of the Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association on Friday staged a protest at Delhi University's North Campus, demanding the regularisation of ad hoc and temporary teachers working in the 12 DU colleges funded by the Delhi government.

DU teachers stage protest demanding regularisation of ad hoc faculty

Teachers from various colleges, including Academic Council members, Delhi University Teachers' Association executive members and office-bearers of several college staff associations, participated in the protest, the organisation said in a statement.

Presidents of staff associations from Bhagini Nivedita College, College of Vocational Studies, and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College also expressed solidarity with the demands during the protest.

The association reiterated its demand for implementation of the Delhi High Court's judgement in the Namita Khare case, which, it said, stressed that long-serving ad-hoc teachers should be made permanent and regularised, underlining that the ruling should be enforced "in letter and spirit".

AADTA members said the issue was particularly significant in the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges under DU, where many teachers continue to work on an ad hoc basis.

The association also demanded the release of ex-post facto sanctions for posts so that recruitment processes in the colleges could begin immediately.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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