DU to reopen for final-year science students from August 16

The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday said it will resume in-person classes and practical work for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate science students from August 16, observing all Covid-19 protocols.

In a notification issued on Thursday, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Taking note of the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, it has been decided that classes and practical/ project work etc. in respect of postgraduate and undergraduate students in science courses in the university and its colleges shall be conducted in physical mode with effect from 16.08.2021 observing necessary protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

After remaining shut for over eight months on account of the pandemic, DU allowed MPhil and PhD students to resume their research work last November, following directions from the University Grants Commission (UGC). In February this year, the university allowed colleges and departments to start calling final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students to campus but in small batches. However, the varsity again closed after the second wave of pandemic swept through the country in April.

The classes for students enrolled in the first- and second-year of undergraduate courses and first-year of postgraduate courses will continue in the online mode.

The university also asked colleges and hostels to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while providing accommodation to outstation students. “Ensure strict adherence to all guidelines while providing accommodation to eligible outstation students in consultation with dean of student welfare and proctor of the university,” Gupta said in the notification.

The DU teachers’ association (DUTA), however, raised concerns over the decision to partially reopen campuses. “It is easy to write that all protocols should be followed but how will one ensure that they are followed or can be followed? In both undergraduate colleges and science departments, classrooms and labs are crowded. Also, can the university expect students to return to Delhi and find accommodation within 10 days? The notification declares that Covid cases are decreasing even as there are reports that a third wave will be building up anytime now,” said DUTA member Abha Dev Habib.

Responding to these concerns, a senior DU official said, “A detailed notification will be issued mentioning all the covid-appropriate guidelines in line with those already recommended by the UGC and the Centre.”