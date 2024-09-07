DU to throw open its ‘mid-entry’ portal for UG admissions today

Delhi University (DU) will be opening its admission portal for 48 hours to accept fresh registrations for undergraduate courses, starting 5pm on Saturday. The ‘mid-entry’ portal will allow fresh registrations as well as students who were disqualified during the admission process due to discrepancies, who will further be considered for the third merit list, scheduled to be released on September 11. The academic session started on August 29. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The joint dean of admission, DU, Anand Sonkar, said, that the idea of mid-entry admissions is to accommodate students who might have missed the admission process for various reasons.

“While not every course and department might have vacancies, there are still vacant seats in the university. The vacant seat list will be released on the students’ dashboard on Saturday itself, along with the opening of the mid-entry window and the students registering themselves afresh can choose their preferences accordingly,” said Sonkar.

Sonkar also said that the chances of reserved categories having more vacant seats across departments is higher than those in unreserved categories, according to trends seen in previous years. The mid-entry applications will be accepted till 4.59pm on Monday (September 9).

Haneet Gandhi, dean of admission, DU, said, “Fresh registrations will be taken through the mid-entry window. Students who got rejected in Phase I or II due to various reasons will also be able to apply and rectify their preferences, depending on the vacant seats which will also be displayed on Saturday.”

This is the third year in a row that the varsity will allow fresh applications to be considered in the middle of the admission process.

The third merit list for CSAS allocation will be out on September 11, along with the second merit list for supernumerary quotas. Students will have till September 13 to accept the allocated seats and till September 15 to complete payment of fees. The university had released on September 3 the first list of allocations in the supernumerary quotas of performance-based programmes, Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW), Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and ward of teaching and non-teaching staff working at the university and its colleges. The results of the upgraded allocations, which allowed students a change in their college or seat, were also released simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the portal for payment of fees of students who were allocated seats in the supernumerary quotas also closed on Friday.

Officials in the admission branch said that the admission process this year has been the smoothest so far. “With over one lakh applications, we only got a couple dozen grievances throughout the process. This has been a good start to the academic session,” the official added. The academic session started on August 29.