Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

DU vice-chancellor asks colleges to review seat matrix, BA combinations to cut vacancies

ByGargi Shukla, New Delhi
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 05:02 am IST

The colleges are likely to reshuffle their BA programme combinations. But no course will be closed, the vice-chancellor assured

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday asked colleges to reassess their undergraduate seat matrix and course combinations to ensure better seat utilisation, fewer allocation rounds and minimal vacancies. He also clarified that no existing course will be stopped.

The vice-chancellor cited admission data from the pre-CUET period to argue that the introduction of a centralised entrance-based system has made the process more efficient and predictable. (HT Archive)
The vice-chancellor cited admission data from the pre-CUET period to argue that the introduction of a centralised entrance-based system has made the process more efficient and predictable. (HT Archive)

He further said to ensure optimal filling of seats in minimum possible rounds, the colleges are likely to reshuffle their BA programme combinations. But no course will be closed, the vice-chancellor assured.

“An advisory has also been given to all colleges to revisit their seat matrix and make proposals for filling the seats that remain vacant despite many rounds of allocations. Whereas the colleges will see the possibilities of reshuffling their BA programme combinations, the university is clear that no course will be closed,” he said.

The vice-chancellor cited admission data from the pre-CUET period to argue that the introduction of a centralised entrance-based system has made the process more efficient and predictable. Referring to 2019 admissions, he said 68,213 undergraduate seats were filled against a sanctioned strength of 70,735, leaving 3.56% seats vacant under the merit-based, cut-off system.

“In contrast, in 2025, under the CUET-based admission system, 72,229 admissions have been made against a total of 71,642 available undergraduate seats,” a senior university official said, adding that the figures indicate better seat utilisation and control over vacancies.

Singh said the earlier cut-off-based admission process often led to both over-admissions and vacancies because colleges were required to admit all candidates who met the declared cut-offs. He cited instances where colleges admitted more than 200 students against a sanctioned strength of just 11 seats.

He said such anomalies have been largely addressed under the CUET-based centralised system, which allows the university to regulate admissions more effectively. “The CUET-based system is more logical, transparent and accountable, and helps manage both over-admissions and under-utilisation of seats,” Singh said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / DU vice-chancellor asks colleges to review seat matrix, BA combinations to cut vacancies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has urged colleges to reassess their undergraduate seat allocations for better utilization and minimal vacancies, clarifying that no courses will be discontinued. He highlighted the improved efficiency of the CUET-based admission system compared to the previous merit-based method, which often led to over-admissions and vacancies. Singh emphasized the need for optimal seat filling.