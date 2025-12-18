DU vice-chancellor asks colleges to review seat matrix, BA combinations to cut vacancies

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday asked colleges to reassess their undergraduate seat matrix and course combinations to ensure better seat utilisation, fewer allocation rounds and minimal vacancies. He also clarified that no existing course will be stopped. The vice-chancellor cited admission data from the pre-CUET period to argue that the introduction of a centralised entrance-based system has made the process more efficient and predictable. (HT Archive)

He further said to ensure optimal filling of seats in minimum possible rounds, the colleges are likely to reshuffle their BA programme combinations. But no course will be closed, the vice-chancellor assured.

“An advisory has also been given to all colleges to revisit their seat matrix and make proposals for filling the seats that remain vacant despite many rounds of allocations. Whereas the colleges will see the possibilities of reshuffling their BA programme combinations, the university is clear that no course will be closed,” he said.

The vice-chancellor cited admission data from the pre-CUET period to argue that the introduction of a centralised entrance-based system has made the process more efficient and predictable. Referring to 2019 admissions, he said 68,213 undergraduate seats were filled against a sanctioned strength of 70,735, leaving 3.56% seats vacant under the merit-based, cut-off system.

“In contrast, in 2025, under the CUET-based admission system, 72,229 admissions have been made against a total of 71,642 available undergraduate seats,” a senior university official said, adding that the figures indicate better seat utilisation and control over vacancies.

Singh said the earlier cut-off-based admission process often led to both over-admissions and vacancies because colleges were required to admit all candidates who met the declared cut-offs. He cited instances where colleges admitted more than 200 students against a sanctioned strength of just 11 seats.

He said such anomalies have been largely addressed under the CUET-based centralised system, which allows the university to regulate admissions more effectively. “The CUET-based system is more logical, transparent and accountable, and helps manage both over-admissions and under-utilisation of seats,” Singh said.