DU’s Faculty of Law lists 3 sites for new campus; seeks feedback

An email sent to faculty members by the administration of Delhi University’s Faculty of Law appears to be the first confirmation of the institution’s plans to relocate from its current location in North Campus.

HT reached out to the Dean of the Faculty of Law and the University of Delhi for comment, but no response was received till the time of publication (HT Archive)

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The email, dated June 30 and seen by HT, listed three locations for the new campus and asked staff to rank the three options in the order of their preference.

“Dear faculty members, as per the subsequent directions received from the higher authorities, a detailed form is being shared with all faculty members to kindly indicate their preferences (1st, 2nd, and 3rd) of their future work location,” it said. “Please select your future work location preferences — East Campus (Surajmal Vihar), West Campus (Dwarka Sector 22), and North Campus.”

HT reached out to the Dean of the Faculty of Law and the University of Delhi for comment, but no response was received till the time of publication.

Since the past few months, there have been rumours suggesting that the administration had been considering the relocation. However, the administration had not confirmed any such development and it is not clear why the move is being considered at all.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to HT, Anumeha Mishra, a faculty member, said the email raised more questions than it clarified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to HT, Anumeha Mishra, a faculty member, said the email raised more questions than it clarified. {{/usCountry}}

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“Faculty members have been asked to indicate their preferred centres without being provided with any information. As there is no clarity regarding the exact location of the proposed centres,” she said.

“The Google Form circulated for submitting preferences does not refer to the existing centres—Campus Law Centre, Law Centre-I, Law Centre-II, and the Five-Year Integrated Law Programme. This has created uncertainty as to whether the existing centres are being renamed or fundamentally reorganised,” Mishra added.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an elected member of the Delhi University’s Executive Council, questioned the secrecy surrounding the matter, saying that it had not been discussed at the university’s decision-making level.

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“Without any meeting or discussion in statutory bodies, efforts have begun to forcibly relocate teachers from the centres of North Campus,” said Dhusiya.

To be sure, no other efforts appear to have been officially made so far to relocate the school.

Earlier in May, students also staged a protest on the campus, demanding clarity from the administration over its proposed decision to shift the Faculty of Law.