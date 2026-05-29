DUSIB tells NGT single sewage discharge points in Barapullah basin slums not feasible

New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that setting up single discharge points for sewage flowing out of slum clusters into storm water drains in the Barapullah basin is “not feasible” due to topographical and land-related constraints.

DUSIB added that laying sewer infrastructure does not fall within its mandate and is the responsibility of the Delhi Jal Board. (HT Archive)

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The DUSIB added that laying sewer infrastructure does not fall within its mandate and is the responsibility of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

“Bringing sewage/sullage of the entire JJ cluster to a single common discharge point becomes highly difficult without undertaking major civil works, necessitating an enormous expenditure of the public exchequer, not only towards the said works but also towards the rehabilitation of the displaced persons..” said the affidavit filed by DUSIBon May 20, which was uploaded on Thursday.

During a hearing on May 21, the tribunal fined DUSIB ₹50,000 for “non-compliance” with NGT directions regarding sewage from JJ clusters entering the Yamuna via Barapullah drain.

The tribunal was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by the Nizamuddin West Residents Welfare Association (RWA), seeking remedial measures for the treatment and desilting of the Barapullah drain and its subsidiary drains.

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{{^usCountry}} According to residents, several south Delhi areas experience severe waterlogging during the monsoon due to poor desilting and continuous discharge of untreated sewage into the drains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to residents, several south Delhi areas experience severe waterlogging during the monsoon due to poor desilting and continuous discharge of untreated sewage into the drains. {{/usCountry}}

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During the hearing, DJB informed the tribunal that untreated sewage continues to flow into drain numbers 11 to 18, as DUSIB did not set up single discharge points from slum clusters despite repeated requests.

In the absence of these discharge points, DJB said it cannot intercept and stop untreated sewage from entering the storm water drainage network. It further alleged that DUSIB was not cooperating despite repeated communications on the issue.