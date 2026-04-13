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Dwarka accident sparks protest at Jantar Mantar over juvenile law and road safety

Holding placards saying, “Car keys are not toys” and “Underage driving kills”, protestors demanded stricter accountability from parents in cases of minor-related road accidents.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:32 am IST
By Gargi Shukla
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New Delhi:

Mother of Sahil along with others during a protest demanding justice at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI photo)

At least 12 people, including family and friends of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra–who died in a road accident in Dwarka–protested at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding changes in the juvenile act and stricter enforcement of road safety laws.

 On February 3, Sahil was riding a two-wheeler when a speeding SUV from the opposite direction, driven by a juvenile, hit him, resulting in his death. The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) allegedly granted bail in March to the 17-year-old who was driving the SUV.

The mother of the deceased Inna Makan, demanded that bail shouldn’t be allowed in cases of accidents resulting in death.

“I have lost my son and the JJB released the accused by signing a bail bond. This should change. Bail bond shouldn’t be allowed in cases of death,” said Makan.

Rachna Suri, 46, a resident of Dwarka, said the casual attitude of parents is a major reason behind such accidents.

Shilpa Mittal, whose brother died in a hit-and-run accident in 2016 in Delhi’s Civil Lines, said enforcement of the law continues to be an issue plaguing our justice system.

“Ten years ago, when I lost my brother in a road accident wherein a Mercedes was driven by a juvenile, I had to fight for justice from a system that is supposed to protect us. Even after so many years, nothing has changed,” said Mittal.

 
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