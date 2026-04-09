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Dwarka SUV crash: Juvenile board denies bail to accused, says release will 'defeat ends of justice'

Dwarka SUV crash: Juvenile board denies bail to accused, says release will 'defeat ends of justice'

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 11:37 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Juvenile Justice Board here has denied bail to a 17-year-old accused of driving a speeding SUV that caused a fatal crash in Dwarka, saying that his release at this stage could expose him to physical and psychological danger and would "defeat the ends of justice".

Dwarka SUV crash: Juvenile board denies bail to accused, says release will 'defeat ends of justice'

The accident occurred on February 3 when the SUV, allegedly being used to shoot a social media video, rammed into a motorcycle and a taxi in the Dwarka area.

The collision killed 23-year-old Sahil and left a cab driver seriously injured. Police said the minor was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Presiding officer Chitranshi Arora was hearing a bail application filed by the accused minor and said that the release of accused could "disturb public peace, and undermine public confidence in the justice delivery system".

In its order on Thursday, the board said, "The premature release of the CCLs who are named and alleged participants in the incident is likely to aggravate the prevailing situation, disturb public peace, and undermine public confidence in the justice delivery system."

"The principle of the best interest of the child remains the guiding star of all decisions under the JJ Act," the Board said, adding that continued protective custody would ensure the safety, counselling, education and medical needs in a structured environment.

It concluded that granting bail at this stage could expose the minors to harm and defeat the ends of justice under the rehabilitative framework of the Juvenile Justice Act, and accordingly rejected his bail plea.

"This Board is satisfied that the release at this stage would expose them to physical and psychological danger; and defeat the ends of justice as understood within the rehabilitative and protective framework of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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