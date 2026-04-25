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Dyal Singh college name change row: Principal seeks DU V-C's direction on staff council meeting

Dyal Singh college name change row: Principal seeks DU V-C's direction on staff council meeting

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:45 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two days after the Staff Association of Delhi University's Dyal Singh Evening College called for a protest to oppose renaming of the institute, its principal has written to the university vice-chancellor to convene a staff council meeting, it is learnt.

Dyal Singh college name change row: Principal seeks DU V-C's direction on staff council meeting

The letter, accessed by PTI, was sent on Friday "seeking directions to convene a Staff Council meeting on the issue of name change of the college."

In December 2025, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that the evening college will be renamed after Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur. It is currently named after Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a 19th-century philanthropist, educationist, and social reformer.

Undersigned by principal Bhawna Pandey and Staff Council secretary Jnanendra Narayan Singh, the letter mentioned, "The Staff Association of Dyal Singh Evening College has repeatedly given representations for convening the Staff Council meeting to discuss the resolution of the governing body on the issue of name change of the college."

Referring to the Staff Association's one-day dharna on Thursday, the letter highlighted that the protest has received support from members of the Academic Council, Executive Council and Delhi University Teachers' Association.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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