New Delhi, Two days after the Staff Association of Delhi University's Dyal Singh Evening College called for a protest to oppose renaming of the institute, its principal has written to the university vice-chancellor to convene a staff council meeting, it is learnt.

Dyal Singh college name change row: Principal seeks DU V-C's direction on staff council meeting

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The letter, accessed by PTI, was sent on Friday "seeking directions to convene a Staff Council meeting on the issue of name change of the college."

In December 2025, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that the evening college will be renamed after Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur. It is currently named after Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a 19th-century philanthropist, educationist, and social reformer.

Undersigned by principal Bhawna Pandey and Staff Council secretary Jnanendra Narayan Singh, the letter mentioned, "The Staff Association of Dyal Singh Evening College has repeatedly given representations for convening the Staff Council meeting to discuss the resolution of the governing body on the issue of name change of the college."

Referring to the Staff Association's one-day dharna on Thursday, the letter highlighted that the protest has received support from members of the Academic Council, Executive Council and Delhi University Teachers' Association.

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{{^usCountry}} "In view of the aforesaid, I request that directions may be issued whether the Staff Council meeting can be convened as per the ordinance of University of Delhi to discuss the issue of the proposed name change," the letter concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In view of the aforesaid, I request that directions may be issued whether the Staff Council meeting can be convened as per the ordinance of University of Delhi to discuss the issue of the proposed name change," the letter concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Staff Association president Mithilesh Kumar Singh told PTI that during the dharna, the principal had promised to call a meeting on April 28, one day before the Executive Council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Staff Association president Mithilesh Kumar Singh told PTI that during the dharna, the principal had promised to call a meeting on April 28, one day before the Executive Council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "But, as of now, the meeting has not been called. The principal has now written to the vice-chancellor on the issue," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But, as of now, the meeting has not been called. The principal has now written to the vice-chancellor on the issue," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The dharna was called in anticipation that the name change proposal might be tabled at the upcoming Executive Council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dharna was called in anticipation that the name change proposal might be tabled at the upcoming Executive Council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the Delhi University registrar told PTI that the matter will not be discussed in the current Executive Council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Delhi University registrar told PTI that the matter will not be discussed in the current Executive Council meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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