A 20-year-old woman was shot dead by a man in east Delhi’s GTB Enclave on Monday night, police said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests the accused was “known to her”. E Delhi: Woman, 20, shot dead by man ‘known to her’

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said the woman, a resident of the Leprosy Colony in Nand Nagri, was found with two bullet wounds at 10pm on Monday. “A case of murder has been registered and investigations are underway,” he said.

The police received a call around 10pm reporting that a woman was lying unresponsive on the roadside. Officers arrived to find her dead with two gunshot wounds. The body was preserved at GTB Hospital for postmortem.

Her identity was confirmed early Tuesday through local intelligence and social media groups run by the police.

An investigator aware of the case details said that CCTV footage from the area shows the victim walking with a man and speaking to him. “They appear to be in conversation, which escalates then into a heated exchange. The man then pulls out a weapon and shoots her before fleeing,” an officer said.

Police said the accused has been identified and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend him. “The motive will be clearer after his arrest,” the officer added.

The victim’s sister, a nurse at a private hospital in Dilshad Colony, said the woman had been living with her since their mother died of cancer a month ago. Their father had passed away several years ago due to illness.

“On Monday night, she had dinner and left the house. I was on duty at the hospital. Around midnight, my daughter called me to say she hadn’t returned home,” the sister said.

She told HT that the victim was not “mentally sound”, but was not undergoing treatment. Police did not confirm if the woman had any documented mental illness.

The family learned of her death when police arrived at their home around 4am. “There were rumours in the neighbourhood that a woman had been shot. We never imagined it could be my sister,” the sister said.

She added that the woman had been in touch with someone recently but they didn’t know who. “She never told us much. We didn’t know she was meeting anyone that night,” she said.

Police said they are examining the victim’s phone records and social media activity to gather more information and establish the exact sequence of events leading up to the murder.