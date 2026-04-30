New Delhi, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday said that early detection is the strongest weapon in our fight against tuberculosis and the government is committed to a proactive, community-driven approach to eliminate the disease.

Early detection strongest weapon against TB: Delhi minister opens diagnostic centre

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singh made these remarks after inaugurating a dedicated TB Diagnostic and Treatment Centre at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Vikas Nagar, set up by the chest clinic of Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in the south-west district.

The initiative is part of the 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan 2.0', aligned with the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme , aimed at achieving a TB-free India by 2030 through early detection, expanded screening and comprehensive care.

The facility will offer free diagnostic services, including NAAT testing, and ensure accessible treatment for patients, officials said.

Highlighting the importance of early detection, Singh said identifying tuberculosis at even the sub-clinical stage is critical to improving treatment outcomes and curbing transmission.

"Early detection is the strongest weapon in our fight against TB. Delhi is committed to a proactive, community-driven approach to eliminate the disease," Singh said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The launch coincided with an Ayushman Arogya Shivir at the facility, which saw participation from residents. As many as 102 chest X-rays were conducted, while 125 individuals underwent blood sugar and haemoglobin tests, and 156 had their blood pressure checked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The launch coincided with an Ayushman Arogya Shivir at the facility, which saw participation from residents. As many as 102 chest X-rays were conducted, while 125 individuals underwent blood sugar and haemoglobin tests, and 156 had their blood pressure checked. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The officials said awareness activities, including street plays, pamphlet distribution and local announcements, were also carried out to sensitise people about symptoms and the importance of timely treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials said awareness activities, including street plays, pamphlet distribution and local announcements, were also carried out to sensitise people about symptoms and the importance of timely treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to official data, between March 24 and April 30, a total of 850 Ayushman Arogya Shivirs have been organised across Delhi, including 198 in high-risk areas, screening 65,264 individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to official data, between March 24 and April 30, a total of 850 Ayushman Arogya Shivirs have been organised across Delhi, including 198 in high-risk areas, screening 65,264 individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During this period, 46,950 chest X-rays and 21,683 NAAT tests were conducted, leading to the identification of 9,432 tuberculosis patients, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During this period, 46,950 chest X-rays and 21,683 NAAT tests were conducted, leading to the identification of 9,432 tuberculosis patients, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The programme has also focused on prevention and patient support. As many as 7,117 household contacts have been provided preventive treatment, while 3,461 patients received nutritional support through food baskets under the 'Ni-kshay Mitra' initiative.

Community participation has also increased, with 42 Ni-kshay Mitras registered and involvement of 127 elected representatives, including MLAs, MPs and councillors, officials added.

The Delhi government said the sustained and data-driven approach reflects its commitment to achieving the national goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2030.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON