EarthHour: Hotels in Delhi-NCR take a step closer to Nature

This Earth Hour — a worldwide movement by World Wide Fund for Nature — hotels in Delhi-NCR will not only switch off all non-essential lights for an hour, to conserve energy, but will take it up a notch with activities such as plantation drives and Nature trails.

In a bid to bring Delhiites closer to Nature, The Imperial, New Delhi is conducting Nature trails at Sunder Nursery today. Nikhil John, naturalist at WWF India who is conducting these walks, says: “Participants get to identify and explore common species during the trail, get to know some fascinating facts about their behaviour and do some fun activities along the way, too.”

The Imperial, New Delhi has earlier conducted Nature walks at Lodhi Garden, among other places.

“This Earth hour, we are excited to join one of the largest environmental movements in the world with WWF India, not only by supporting ‘Switch Off’ but also by organising physical nature trails. The campaign will bring a sharp focus to staying connected with the environment, especially during these times. We are committed towards adopting environment-friendly practices and are happy to go a step ahead to take our guests a bit closer to nature, with the support of WWF India,” adds Vijay Wanchoo, senior executive vice president and general manager, The Imperial New Delhi.

At Le Méridien Gurgaon, a plantation drive is being organised to mark the occasion. “Also, we will be switching off the lights for an hour today. Lights in the public area will be dimmed and restaurants will have tea light candle lit dinners,” says Sanjay Gupta, general manager.

“This global movement ties in seamlessly with our core values and principles,” notes Rajat Sethi, general manager, ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram. “To commemorate Earth Hour 2022, we will switch off all non-essential lights in and around the hotel and light candles between 8.30pm and 9.30pm (IST) today. We will also encourage guests to leave their rooms and turn off the lights for that one hour,” he adds.

Whereas Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla will switch off most of the lights at the premises to encourage the community to move towards a sustainable future. Also, it has an interesting Lights Out theme at the restaurant, Edesia, for a candlelight dining experience. Shuvendu Banerjee, general manager, says, “We would be creating a special Green Menu section decked up with Best Out of Waste lanterns at our dinner buffet, with dishes representing our commitment towards zero-waste cooking and sustainable cooking practices. Special welcome drinks would be curated without the use of blenders or any electrical equipment, echoing a bigger thought as every effort matters. A beautiful rangoli and centrepiece would also be created on the concept of Best Out Of Waste at the activity venue, shifting from regular flower arrangements.”

