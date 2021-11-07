Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / East MCD fines NCR transport body 50k for dust at RRTS site
delhi news

East MCD fines NCR transport body 50k for dust at RRTS site

The officials said the penalised project is the construction of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) by the NCRTC near the Anand Vihar interstate bus terminal (ISBT).
The Delhi-Meerut corridor, the first of the RRTS corridors, developed by the NCRTC (File image)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 03:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Shahdara south division of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday imposed a fine of 50,000 against National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for not having sufficient dust control measures at a construction site in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar.

The officials said the penalised project is the construction of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) by the NCRTC near the Anand Vihar interstate bus terminal (ISBT).

Neeraj Kumar, junior engineer, Shahdara south division, EDMC, who issued the fine under Section 491 of the DCC Act, said the NCRTC has been directed to pay compensation of 50,000 for polluting the environment. “The fine is to be paid by bank cheque or demand draft, drawn in favour of commissioner, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, within five days at the zonal office building. Since the offending construction was found in a plot area of more than 500 square metres, the environmental compensation was kept at 50,000,” he said.

The NCRTC, however, said that all norms prescribed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to mitigate pollution are being religiously followed at all RRTS construction sites, including Anand Vihar.

RELATED STORIES

“Anti-smog guns are operational round the clock to curb the dust, apart from regular sprinkling of water to settle the dust. Excavated soil and construction material are duly kept covered. C&D waste is being disposed of as per prescribed norms. Mechanized cleaning of roads through brooming machines is being done on a regular basis. High-pressure tyre washing facilities are also in operation to remove mud and dust from heavy truck tyres. The site is duly barricaded (2 to 4 mt height) near the smog tower at Anand Vihar to isolate it, the NCRTC said in a statement.

“A dedicated team of environment and safety experts is duly monitoring these steps round the clock to ensure their effectiveness,” it added.

Delhi’s air has been in the severe category of the air quality index since Diwali ( November 4), owing to a sharp increase in stubble burning in neighbouring and large-scale violations of the firecracker ban in Delhi on Diwali. The Delhi government on Saturday dispatched over 100 water tankers to sprinkle water on the roads to mitigate dust.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi mcd
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP