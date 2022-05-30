Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

Last month the central agency had said assets worth ₹4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

In January, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the AAP has intelligence information that the ED was planning to arrest Jain ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

"We got the information from our sources that in the coming few days, before the Punjab election, the ED is coming to arrest Satyendar Jain. The Centre had raided Jain twice before and found nothing. Now, if they want to come again, they are welcome. Because it is the election season and when the BJP sees it is losing, they deploy all central agencies. So it is evident that there will be raids, arrests will be made," Kejriwal had said.

Reacting to the arrest, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said a fake case is being run against Jain for 8 years. “The ED called many times before and stopped for many years in between as they couldn't find anything. Now, it's started again as he is AAP's Himachal Pradesh poll in-charge... He'll be released in a few days as the case is bogus,” Sisodia tweeted.

