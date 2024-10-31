Menu Explore
ED arrests dismissed Punjab cop Inderjeet Singh under PMLA

ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Oct 31, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Inderjit Singh had arrested smuggler Late Gurjit Singh and seized 13 kg heroin, ₹60 lakh cash, 19/20 tola gold from him; however, out of this, he had shown recovery of ₹36 lakh only, keeping the rest with himself.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Punjab police officer Inderjit Singh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Following his arrest, Singh was presented before the Special Court in Mohali and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Inderjit Singh used threats and coercion to extort money from the families of these smugglers," the agency stated in the release.
Inderjit Singh used threats and coercion to extort money from the families of these smugglers,” the agency stated in the release. (HT File)

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Punjab Police under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Indian Penal Code, 1860, Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Arms Act, 1959, against Inderjit Singh and others, the agency said in the release.

“The ED investigation revealed that Inderjit Singh was engaged in nefarious activities with drug smugglers, providing them protection. He would conduct searches, seize drugs from smugglers, and arrest them under the NDPS Act. However, after these arrests, he would solicit bribes from them in exchange of facilitating their bail. Additionally, he used threats and coercion to extort money from the families of these smugglers,” the agency stated in the release.

Inderjit Singh had arrested smuggler Late Gurjit Singh and seized 13 kg heroin, 60 lakh cash, 19/20 tola gold from him; however, out of this, he had shown recovery of 36 lakh only, keeping the rest with himself. Subsequently, he intimidated Gurjit Singh’s family and extorted a total of 39 lakh from them. Further, he also pressured Gurjit Singh to transfer their house in his name for not framing his wife and father in the drug case and got the ownership of Kothi House No 4 Max Colony, Chheharta, Amritsar, transferred to the name of his associate, as per the release.

“Inderjit Singh was also found in possession of various arms and ammunition, 16.5 lakh cash, 3,550 pounds, two cars, 4 kg heroin, and 3 kg smack during searches conducted by the STF, Punjab,” agency stated in the release.

ED had also attached the immovable property situated at House/ Kothi No 4, Max Colony, Chheharta, Amritsar, and a fixed deposit of 32.42 lakh in this case, as per the release.

